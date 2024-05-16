 Hoarding collapses in Pimpri-Chinchwad, no injuries reported - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Hoarding collapses in Pimpri-Chinchwad, no injuries reported

ByVicky Pathare
May 16, 2024 09:44 PM IST

Five people were killed after a sky sign collapsed on them at Kiwale in Dehu Road in April 2023

A day after the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) started a survey of hoardings, to identity illegal structures, and conduct its structural audit, a massive hoarding collapsed at Moshi on Thursday. No casualties were reported, said officials.

The 20x40 feet hoarding, located on the margin of the road at Jai Ganesh Samrajya Chowk in Moshi, collapsed due to strong winds and rain on a parked tempo and two two-wheelers at around 4.30 pm. (HT PHOTO)
The 20x40 feet hoarding, located on the margin of the road at Jai Ganesh Samrajya Chowk in Moshi, collapsed due to strong winds and rain on a parked tempo and two two-wheelers at around 4.30 pm. (HT PHOTO)

The 20x40 feet hoarding, located on the margin of the road at Jai Ganesh Samrajya Chowk in Moshi, collapsed due to strong winds and rain on a parked tempo and two two-wheelers at around 4.30 pm. No casualty or injury were reported in the accident, said officials.

Sandeep Khot, head, sky sign department, PCMC, said, “The hoarding was legal, but its owners had not applied for renewal. Prior to renewal, structural audit by owner is mandatory.”

Following the tragic incident of Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in Mumbai in which 16 people died and over 40 were injured, PCMC on Wednesday launched a survey to identify illegal hoardings. Structural audit of hoardings was also carried out during the two-day survey. The tragic accident has underlined the importance of structural audit of hoardings ahead of the monsoon season.

PCMC, in its official statement, stated that a case will be filed against Anand Gandhi of Anand Advertising who is the licencee of the hoarding. A meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh will be held with hoarding owners on Friday.

“The structural audit of all hoardings in the city is under process. Action against illegal structures will be held from Monday,” Singh said.

As per PCMC sky sign department, there are 1,136 registered hoardings and 190 illegal structures removed last year. Five people were killed after a sky sign collapsed on them at Kiwale in Dehu Road in April 2023.

Hoarding collapses in Pimpri-Chinchwad, no injuries reported

