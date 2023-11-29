Hoardings in PCB to now display all info on notice plate

PUNE The Directorate of Defence Estates, Southern Command, is continuing its crackdown on illegal hoardings that have sprung up all over the defence land. Recently, it has issued specific directives to the Pune Cantonment, including chief executive and defence estate officers, instructing them to direct authorised companies to display a coloured notice plate at a prominently visible corner of the hoarding with minute details like name of the agency, size of the board, alphanumeric number if any, validity date, QR code details. The defence estates directorate had claimed that illegal hoardings had caused revenue loss running into several rupees for the government. (HT PHOTO)

Subrat Pal, chief executive officer, PCB, said, “The new directives will be standard conditions for the tender process of all new hoarding sites henceforth. It will be a part of the agreement between the cantonment board and the contractor.”

During the first week of September this year, PCB along with the Defence Estates Officer (DEO) office pulled down at least ten large size illegal hoardings which has been erected on defence land without any permission from the competent authorities.

The defence estates directorate had claimed that illegal hoardings had caused revenue loss running into several rupees for the government.

The directorate has also asked the concerned officials to adopt conditions and documents adopted by municipal corporations for processing and approving hoardings in addition to existing conditions and guidelines of the Directorate General, Defence Estates (DGDE) office.

The additional conditions and documents include land and space details, no dues in respect of property tax of the premise, structural stability certificate from the architect, NOC from the traffic police department so that there was no hindrance to traffic, LED permissible limit etc.

The DGDE has also pointed out that instances have come to notice where private building owners have approached to permit hoardings on their buildings by cantonment boards as a means to earn livelihood and are ready to pay taxes and fees to the board administration. The DGDE has further directed the cantonment CEOs to examine the issue as per the existing bylaws of the board to explore such a possibility.