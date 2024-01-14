close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Hold events to celebrate Ram temple idol consecration on January 22: Raj Thackeray

Hold events to celebrate Ram temple idol consecration on January 22: Raj Thackeray

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 14, 2024 06:06 AM IST

MNS held the state-level sarpanch and local self-government representatives conference in the city on Saturday

President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray on Saturday appealed to party workers to hold programmes on the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22.

Raj Thackeray requested the workers to ensure that common citizens are not inconvenienced due to the celebrations. (HT PHOTO)
Raj Thackeray requested the workers to ensure that common citizens are not inconvenienced due to the celebrations. (HT PHOTO)

He also requested the workers to ensure that common citizens are not inconvenienced due to the celebrations.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

MNS held the state-level sarpanch and local self-government representatives conference in the city on Saturday. The MNS party’s elected members in local bodies from all over the state attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Thackeray said, “I travelled across the state, but everywhere observed that the villages are not clean. Garbage can be seen lying on roads, drainage overflowing etc. So, special attention should be given by party workers to cleanliness in the villages.”

Thackeray announced, “I will personally give 5 lakh award to three villages which are clean in the MNS-ruled gram panchyats.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On