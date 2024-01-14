Hold events to celebrate Ram temple idol consecration on January 22: Raj Thackeray

President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray on Saturday appealed to party workers to hold programmes on the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22. Raj Thackeray requested the workers to ensure that common citizens are not inconvenienced due to the celebrations. (HT PHOTO)

He also requested the workers to ensure that common citizens are not inconvenienced due to the celebrations.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

MNS held the state-level sarpanch and local self-government representatives conference in the city on Saturday. The MNS party’s elected members in local bodies from all over the state attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Thackeray said, “I travelled across the state, but everywhere observed that the villages are not clean. Garbage can be seen lying on roads, drainage overflowing etc. So, special attention should be given by party workers to cleanliness in the villages.”

Thackeray announced, “I will personally give ₹5 lakh award to three villages which are clean in the MNS-ruled gram panchyats.”