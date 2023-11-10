close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Home Minister Amit Shah to unveil Maratha warrior Bajirao Peshwa’s statue at NDA

Home Minister Amit Shah to unveil Maratha warrior Bajirao Peshwa’s statue at NDA

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2023 10:59 PM IST

Higher education minister Chandrakant Patil visited NDA to review work on Bajirao Peshwa statue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil the statue on the NDA campus.

Higher education minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday visited the National Defence Academy (NDA) to review work on Bajirao Peshwa statue.

Patil said, “Bajirao Peshwa played a crucial role in the Maratha history. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil the statue of Bajirao Peshwa on the NDA campus. Thorle Bajirao Peshwa Trust is erecting the statue.”

Air Marshal (Retd) Bhushan Gokhale, Bajirao Peshwe Trust’s president Kundankumar Sathe, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar were present along with Patil on the campus.

