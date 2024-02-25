‘Hope you will give me a chance to serve you,’ Sunetra Pawar seeks support from voters in Baramati

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections near, deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra has increased her outreach among Baramati voters even as her candidature is yet to be announced by the party. On Saturday, Sunetra inaugurated various development works in Baramati while attending public meetings. (HT PHOTO)

During an event at Katewadi on Friday, Sunetra, 60, said, “All of you (people) from Katewadi have showered me with affection. Now, I want to return it and for that, I hope you will give me a chance to serve you.”

Katewadi village in Baramati tehsil is a native of Pawars with Sharad Pawar’s Govindbaug residence also located here.

“Baramati and Katewadi people have always backed Ajit Pawar and I am sure you will continue to support us in the future too,” she said amid a cheer from the crowd.

This was the sixth such programme Sunetra attended in three days with each speech increasingly sounding like a poll campaign addressed with a tacit message that she is all set to contest Lok Sabha polls from Baramati against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule.

At most events, she appealed to locals saying, “Ajit dada and I, both promise to fulfil the wishes of the locals. Please support us.”

Earlier on Thursday, Sunetra was at Bhigwan, a neighbouring town of Baramati, where she said her visits here will continue hereafter.

“I have never come to Bhigwan for campaigning. Hereafter, I will have to repeatedly visit Bhigwan and interact with you (the people),” she said.

For the last many years, Ajit Pawar has been looking after Baramati politics with strong connections with workers on ground while Sharad Pawar has mostly been active at the state and national level.

This constituency, which was repeatedly represented by Sharad Pawar, is currently represented by his daughter, Sule.