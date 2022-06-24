Hospitalisation on the rise as Covid cases increase in Pune
With Covid-19 cases on the rise, while most patients are in isolation at home, government hospitals are now preparing to accommodate more patients. Between June 4 and June 23, cases of hospitalisation in Pune increased from 16 to 95. According to district health department officials, there are 2,741 active cases in Pune district at present. Out of these, 2,646 patients are in isolation at home while 95 have been hospitalised till June 23.
The total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 variant cases found in the state is 26. Pune has reported 15 cases so far followed by Mumbai with 5, Nagpur with 4, and Thane with 2. One more new case of BA.5 variant has been reported from Nagpur as per the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur. The fully vaccinated woman, 27, was found Covid positive on June 19. Initially she had mild symptoms but at present, she is asymptomatic and stable, and in isolation at home. On Friday, 496 patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Pune district, and the number of active patients has now increased to 2,741 for Pune district.
According to health department officials, there is a gradual increase in Covid positive cases in the district. Between June 7 to June 14 and June 15 to June 24, there has been a 72.71% rise in new patients. Between June 7 and June 14, there were 1,363 patients in Pune district. The number rose to 2,354 between June 15 and June 21. During the same time, there was a rise of 36.47% across patients in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, there were 19,304 patients between June 7 and June 14. The number of new cases in the state rose to 26,344 between June 15 and June 21.
Dr Nitin Ambadekar, who is the state joint director of health services (procurement cell and hospitals) and now has additional charge as director of health services, said that the state machinery has started gearing up for increasing number of cases. “We have taken a roundup of all state-run government hospitals for infrastructure regarding Covid preparedness. We are prepared for any surge in hospitalisation. As the numbers are increasing, there are a few patients who need hospital care but overall due to good immunisation, hospitalisation is low,” said Dr Ambadekar.
According to state health department officials, till June 20, there were 24,613 active patients. Out of these, 1,141 patients were hospitalised while 274 patients were critical. There were a total 153 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU). Out of these 153, around 22 were on ventilators and 131 patients needed oxygen. Further, there were 121 patients who were on oxygen support but were not admitted to the ICU.
Covid-19: Telangana registers 493 fresh cases
Telangana on Friday recorded 493 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7,98,125. The state capital region accounted for the most number of cases with Hyderabad district reporting 366 new infections, while its neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts witnessed 34 and 40 cases, respectively. A health department bulletin said 219 people recuperated from the infection and the total number of recoveries till date was 7,90,692. The recovery rate slipped to 99.07 per cent.
Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 employees demand fulfilment of long-pending demands
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee staged a protest outside the civic body's Zone-A office on Friday to demand the fulfilment of their long-pending demands including regularisation of contractual employees and timely payment of salaries. The employees stated that they have been struggling for the fulfilment of their genuine demands for a long time but the authorities are not paying heed to the issue.
In a first, sessions court decides case via plea bargaining in Uttar Pradesh
The Pratapgarh district and sessions judge on Friday ordered to release a person on six months' probation in the first-ever case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in Uttar Pradesh. “This is the first case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in the state,” said Yogesh Sharma, district government counsel, Pratapgarh. District and sessions judge, Pratapgarh, Sanjay Shanker Pandey ordered to release Anand Vardhan Pandey on six months' probation.
25 fresh Covid cases crop up in Ludhiana
As many as 25 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Friday. The district currently has 134 active cases, of which 130 are under home isolation. Four patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,2032 Covid infections and a total of 2,288 patients have succumbed to the virus.
Ludhiana DC takes stock of flood preparations ahead of monsoons
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and other officials on Thursday evening reviewed ongoing flood preparation works ahead of the monsoons. The DC visited areas along the Sidhwan Canal including Dakha Rajwaha in Saroh village, Kailpur Waraich and Bhattian and reviewed cleanliness works being carried out by the irrigation department. She also visited areas along the Buddha Nullah and Khairabait Complex where flood protection works are going on in full swing.
