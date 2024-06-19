 Hostel rector, watchman booked for death of student  - Hindustan Times
Hostel rector, watchman booked for death of student 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 19, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The deceased, Ajay Ashok Mirande (19) from Ahmednagar district was a second-year student at an engineering college in Shivajinagar

Shivajinagar Police booked the rector and a watchman of the hostel in connection with the death of an engineering college student when he fell from a lift when it was stuck. 

The accused, Anjana Motiwala, the rector and Subhash Surve, a watchman of the hostel building, have been booked for negligence.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on March 15 at around 8:15 pm on the hostel premises, and a complaint in this regard was lodged on Monday, June 17. The accused, Anjana Motiwala, the rector and Subhash Surve, a watchman of the hostel building, have been booked for negligence. 

The deceased, Ajay Ashok Mirande (19) from Ahmednagar district was a second-year student at an engineering college in Shivajinagar. Police said on March 15, Mirande along with his three friends were stuck in the elevator of the hostel building between the third and fourth floor. At that time, Mirande’s other friends jumped out of the elevator, but Mirande fell in the duct and died later. 

Ajit Bade, PSI from Shivajinagar police station said, “The accused allegedly misguided the trapped students while evacuating them. Hence, they were booked under relevant sections.’’ 

Chandrashekhar Sawant, senior police inspector (SPI) at Shivajinagar police station said, “Initially an accidental death case was reported. But as per the complaint filed by the parents of the deceased, the accused did not call emergency services.’’ 

A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station under IPC sections 304 (a) and 34. 

