Hotel owners booked for late-night operations

The Pune city police on Monday took action against two rooftop hotels and restaurants in Kalyaninagar for breaching regulations imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973. During the action, police seized sound systems, light controllers, and banned tobacco, and hukkah products worth ₹ 28 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Two separate FIRs were filed in this regard on Tuesday and Aman Ida Sheikh from Lohegaon, Sandeep Harshwardhan Sahasrabudhe from Shivajinagar, Rashmi Sandesh Kumar from Aundh, Sumit Chaudhari from Lohegoan and Prafulla Balaaheb Gore from Yerwada, were booked.

Two establishments were found operating beyond permissible time limits and were playing loud music, causing significant disturbance to the local residents, said police.

A police officer from the social security cell said, “Strict guidelines to run such establishments have been issued. But even after that we have found that these two establishments were serving food and liquor after prescribed limits and playing loud music hence, we have taken legal action against them. ‘’

During the action, police seized sound systems, light controllers, and banned tobacco, and hukkah products worth ₹28 lakh.

Police have filed two FIRs and booked the accused under IPC sections 188,291,34 and sections 7(2), 20(2) of the Tobacco Products (Prohibition, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2018 and further investigation in this case is going on.