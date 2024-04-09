 Hotel owners booked for late-night operations - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Hotel owners booked for late-night operations

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 10, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Two establishments were found operating beyond permissible time limits and were playing loud music, causing significant disturbance to the local residents, said police

The Pune city police on Monday took action against two rooftop hotels and restaurants in Kalyaninagar for breaching regulations imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.

During the action, police seized sound systems, light controllers, and banned tobacco, and hukkah products worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
During the action, police seized sound systems, light controllers, and banned tobacco, and hukkah products worth 28 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Two separate FIRs were filed in this regard on Tuesday and Aman Ida Sheikh from Lohegaon, Sandeep Harshwardhan Sahasrabudhe from Shivajinagar, Rashmi Sandesh Kumar from Aundh, Sumit Chaudhari from Lohegoan and Prafulla Balaaheb Gore from Yerwada, were booked.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Two establishments were found operating beyond permissible time limits and were playing loud music, causing significant disturbance to the local residents, said police.

A police officer from the social security cell said, “Strict guidelines to run such establishments have been issued. But even after that we have found that these two establishments were serving food and liquor after prescribed limits and playing loud music hence, we have taken legal action against them. ‘’

During the action, police seized sound systems, light controllers, and banned tobacco, and hukkah products worth 28 lakh.

Police have filed two FIRs and booked the accused under IPC sections 188,291,34 and sections 7(2), 20(2) of the Tobacco Products (Prohibition, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2018 and further investigation in this case is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Hotel owners booked for late-night operations
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On