Hours after PMC clears footpaths near MIT College Campus, roadside eateries return

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive against eateries (complete with chairs and tables) occupying footpaths near the MIT College campus along Paud Road in Kothrud, the small kiosks, chairs and tables in tow, reappeared on the footpaths within hours, once again posing hurdles for area residents and pedestrians. However, these eateries pose a persistent nuisance to residents and pedestrians. (HT PHOTO)

Ajya Gole, anti-encroachment inspector at the Warje ward office, said, “We removed eight stalls from the footpath in the MIT area. We also seized three refrigerators and 22 tables. Prior notice was given to the owners of these stalls. Most of these stalls were located on the footpaths in front of the shops.”

Whereas Dr Bhooshan Shukla, an area resident, shared a photograph on social media of the cleared footpath Tuesday morning, questioning how long the footpath would remain encroachment-free. Less than 10 hours later, he posted another photograph on social media showing the return of tables and chairs accompanied by a message that said, ‘less than 10 hours.’

The area around the MIT College campus, known for its vibrant ‘khau galli’, houses roadside eateries bustling with college students throughout the day. However, these eateries pose a persistent nuisance to residents and pedestrians. For long now, residents have been criticising the authorities for failing to address issues such as illegal vehicle parking, speeding, and footpath encroachments despite filing numerous complaints.

What’s more, the problem is not confined to the MIT College campus area alone. A 300-metre stretch behind Bharati Vidyapeeth, near the Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT) College, has also turned into a ‘khau galli’ with eateries taking over roadspace.

The residents of housing societies in the neighbourhood have repeatedly raised concerns, highlighting the lack of pedestrian access, incessant noise pollution from vehicles, and a severe shortage of parking space. The situation has worsened with students now parking their vehicles inside residential societies prompting some residents to put up signs saying, ‘only residents allowed’.

Vahmant Rao Choudhary, a local resident, 92, reflected on the challenges posed by encroachments. “If I were young, I wouldn’t have cared about this issue or minded the khau galli or street food hawkers. But at my age, mobility is already a challenge. There is no space to walk because the footpaths are always crowded. We just want to be able to walk safely,” he said.

The recurring nature of these encroachments has left residents frustrated, with many demanding stricter enforcement to ensure that the footpaths, once cleared, continue to remain as such for the convenience of both pedestrians and residents.