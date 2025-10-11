Housing societies’ residents to voice expectations ahead of civic polls

Pune: Several housing societies under the banner of Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF) will hold a meeting at Moshi on Sunday to discuss the role of housing society residents in the upcoming municipal corporation election. With about 2,500 to 3,000 housing societies in the city, society federations play a key role in addressing issues faced by residents. Pune, India -Wednesday, September, 10, 2018 Palash Co Operative Housing Society LTD Wakkad in Pune, India, on Wednesday,September 09, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

Residents claim that while the number of housing projects and flat owners has surged in Pimpri-Chinchwad, many societies face issues related to water, electricity, roads, parking and gardens. The expectations of society members from elected representatives, points included in the election manifesto for the betterment of the twin city and housing societies will be discussed at the meeting.

“Residents will have the opportunity to express their opinions, which will be considered to make the ‘Society Citizens’ Manifesto’ for the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections,” said a federation member on request of anonymity, adding that after the discussion, the federation will launch a city-wide outreach campaign, visiting housing societies across Pimpri-Chinchwad to gather feedback and suggestions from members.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, CMPCHSF, said, “Nearly 90% of voters in Pimpri-Chinchwad are housing society residents. Hence, their voice must be represented in local governance.” The federation has appealed to housing society members across the city to attend the event.