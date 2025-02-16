How literary meets became a stage to flex political muscle

PUNE: In 1975, at the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Karad, held amid then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s Emergency, noted cultural anthropologist and writer Durga Bhagwat who chaired the event, said that politicians had no place on the dais at literary meets. It prompted Congressman Yashwantrao Chavan, a minister in Gandhi’s cabinet, to quietly step down from the stage and take a seat in the front row despite being the head of the reception committee. It was a defining moment as it underscored the literary meet’s commitment to keep politics at bay. Earlier this week, when deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde was felicitated by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, from the Opposition coalition, in Delhi, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) accused Pawar of honouring a “traitor”. (HT)

Five decades later, the narrative is rewritten. Despite its intent of being a congregation for authors, poets and literary enthusiasts—especially in the backdrop of Marathi recently receiving classical language status—the invitation card of the 98th Sammelan to be held in Delhi next week, lists over 15 political leaders in attendance, dwarfing the core of literary discussions.

The invite comes notwithstanding the recent controversy where deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde was felicitated by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, from the Opposition coalition, in Delhi. It prompted criticism from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which accused Pawar of honouring a “traitor”, referencing Shinde splitting the party in 2022.

Shinde was awarded a prize named after Mahadji Shinde, an 18th-century Maratha general who played a crucial role in establishing the Maratha empire in north India. The felicitation took place at an event organized by Sarhad, a Pune-based NGO and organiser of the main literary meet, in the run-up to the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. Interestingly, Sharad Pawar is heading the reception committee for the meet, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate.

This is not the first time that Marathi Sahitya Sammelan stoked political controversies -- many within literary circles have attributed this growing political influence to the soaring costs of organizing these events. With budgets reaching up to ₹8 crore, of which the state government funds only ₹2 crore, organisers have had to turn to politicians for financial and logistical support.

Shripad Bhalchandra Joshi, former president of Sahitya Mahamandal, a literary body, confirmed that “as expenses have soared with limited funds, organisers have had to seek political backing”.

Early days

The Marathi Sahitya Sammelan’s legacy spans 148 years. The first event was organized in Pune in 1878 under the leadership of noted scholar and social reformer Mahadev Govind Ranade. It aimed to bring together scholars, critics and literary figures to discuss a range of issues, including the relevance of Marathi in changing times. Initially called ‘Granthakar’s Sammelan,’ it later came to be known as the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. Over the years, it has provided a platform for dialogue on literature, culture and social issues – until political interference steadily increased.

Litterateurs observe, the annual event gradually attracted political presence to establish leaders’ cultural dominance and appeal to the Marathi-speaking people. From inaugurations to keynote addresses, political figures have taken center-stage. “Instead of discussing literature, we see leaders using the stage for political battles. We need to reclaim this space for what it was meant to be—a celebration of Marathi literature,” said a well-known author.

Tara Bhawalkar, an expert of Marathi folk literature, theatre artiste, and president of this year’s Sammelan in Delhi, told HT: “While the controversy this year is purely associated with the organizers, politics and economics often intersect. However, the Sahitya Parishad should not pander to politicians solely for financial support. The government funds this event using taxpayers’ money, so politicians should support it without overshadowing literary discussions.”

Why politicians get an upper-hand

Marathi author and president of the 89th Sammelan, Shripal Sabnis, noted that while the post of ‘Swagat Adhyaksh’ was created to manage the Sammelan’s finances, politicians managed to hijack the festivals from then on. “Writers today lack self-respect. Many are more interested in gaining awards and positions than upholding literary integrity, which is why politicians get an opportunity to dominate these events,” he remarked.

Renowned writer, editor and retired IAS officer Bharat Sasane, who presided over the 95th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Udgir in 2022, acknowledged the ongoing debate over political interference in the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. However, he pointed out the dilemma of financial support. “There have been experiments, such as the one at the Osmanabad Sammelan, where the event was conducted with minimal expenditure, and politicians participated only as members of the audience. But such decisions ultimately depend on the specific Mahamandal organizing the event.”

Criticising the occasion of Shinde being awarded by Pawar recently, Laxmikant Deshmukh, retired IAS officer and president of the 91st Sammelan held in Baroda in 2018, said: “The pre-event was purely politically, evidenced by the names of over 15 leaders present in the events schedule. Also, the only discussions scheduled are those on Artificial Intelligence and Human Creativity; no discussion has been dedicated to language or literature.”

Recalling the 2020 Osmanabad Sammelan, Deshmukh highlighted its unique approach. “No politician was allowed on stage with the president of the event Francis Dibrito – only writers and poets shared the dais, while politicians such as Sushilkumar Shinde and Amit Deshmukh attended as members of the audience. The event, which cost less than ₹1 crore, proved that a high-quality Sammelan could be organized without political interference and with a minimal budget.”

The selection process

Officials from the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal said the selection process of the president of the Sammelan has evolved over the years. Previously, the president was elected through a voting process involving 1500 members. The Mahamandal, the apex body, comprises institutions such as Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad Pune, Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh Nagpur, and Marathwada Sahitya Parishad Aurangabad. Additionally, representatives from Marathi literary bodies in Hyderabad, Goa, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh are also included in the decision-making process.

Lately, officials, who did not wish to be named, revealed many writers and poets have been reluctant to contest, to avoid conflicts within the literary community. As a result, literary stalwarts like V D Karandikar, Mangesh Padgaonkar, R M Dhere and Shivajirao Bhosale never helmed a Sammelan. To address this, in 2018, the Mahamandal amended its constitution, replacing elections with a nomination system based on literary contributions. The first president to be chosen under this revised process was Aruna Dhere, who led the 2019 Sammelan in Yavatmal.

The venue is selected based on resources and space available. Two to three proposals are shortlisted, following which a seven-member Location Finalization Committee — comprising the Mahamandal president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and representatives from state-level literary organizations—visits potential host cities before submitting a detailed report. Only educational and literary institutions are eligible to apply for hosting rights.

For 2025, Delhi was chosen to bolster the campaign for granting Marathi the status of a classical language, which the Modi government granted before the November 2024 assembly polls. The decision also carried historical significance, as it marked 70 years since the last Sammelan was held in the national capital in 1954.

While the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan remains a landmark event, political observer Abhay Deshpande said image makeover is one of the prominent reasons why politicians enter the fray of literary meets. “Every politician needs to be seen in the field of literature, art and culture. It is also a two-way street as writers also need the support from politicians to make a success of their festivals, and to reach a different elite crowd.”