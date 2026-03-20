HPV vaccination drive off to slow start in Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive for girls who have completed 14 years but are yet to turn 15 has seen a slow start, covering less than 1% of the nearly 9.84 lakh target population since its launch on March 8. Health officials attribute the low initial turnout to stigma around female health and misinformation circulating on social media. Health officials attribute the low initial turnout to stigma around female health and misinformation circulating on social media. (Shutterstock)

According to data from the public health department, 8,459 vaccination sessions were conducted across the state till March 18, but only 8,828 girls were vaccinated — about 0.90% of the target. Officials expect coverage to improve with intensified information, education and communication (IEC) activities and outreach through community and religious leaders.

A senior public health department official, requesting anonymity, said notices have been issued in Dharashiv and Ahilya Nagar in cases involving the spread of misinformation, including claims that the HPV vaccine causes infertility. “We will take strict action against those spreading such content,” the official said.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health services, IEC Bureau, said intensified awareness efforts have now been rolled out to counter myths. “All districts have been asked to involve religious and community leaders to encourage vaccination. Videos featuring health ministers and other dignitaries will also be circulated on social media to urge citizens to avail the vaccine,” he said.

At the district and city levels, Asha workers have been tasked with reaching out to parents and encouraging vaccination. “Misinformation has led to confusion and hesitation, with many parents refusing consent,” said Kiran Moghe, secretary of the ASHA Workers Union, Pune district.

In a letter to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Moghe urged the civic health department to issue a clear and independent clarification to counter misinformation and reassure parents. “This will help Asha workers motivate parents to voluntarily participate in the drive. Since the programme is not compulsory, consent forms must be obtained before administering the vaccine,” she said.

Moghe also raised concerns that some hospitals are informally imposing targets on Asha workers. “As HPV vaccination is not linked to their reporting responsibilities or remuneration, it should not be tied to their performance,” she added.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, city immunisation officer at PMC, said the vaccine is safe and urged citizens to get their daughters vaccinated.

“Inadequate initial IEC efforts, coupled with misinformation, have affected the programme, but I am confident that coverage will improve with sustained awareness campaigns,” he said.