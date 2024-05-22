HSC results: Maha passing percentage is 93.37%

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results, with the overall passing percentage of the state being 93.37%. The passing percentage this year is 2.12% higher than the passing percentage last year (91.25%). A total 1,423,970 students from the science, commerce and arts streams and higher secondary vocational courses (HSVCs) appeared for the HSC exams this year, out of which 1,329,684 students passed the exam from nine divisions in the state. (HT PHOTO)

Even this year, the girls’ passing percentage (95.44%) is higher than that of the boys (91.60%) by 3.84%. Konkan has the highest passing percentage (97.51%) followed by Pune (94.44%) while Mumbai has the lowest passing percentage (91.95%). The passing percentage of the differently-abled (Divyang) students this year is 94.20%.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A total 1,423,970 students from the science, commerce and arts streams and higher secondary vocational courses (HSVCs) appeared for the HSC exams this year, out of which 1,329,684 students passed the exam from nine divisions in the state. Meanwhile, a total 45,083 repeater students appeared for this year’s HSC examination out of which, 22,463 students passed. The passing percentage of the repeater students in the state is 49.82%.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the state board, said, “First of all, we would like to congratulate all the students in the state who have passed and those who could not clear the exam should not get demotivated as they can again appear for the exam and pass. This year, the HSC exams were held for 154 subjects and the passing percentage is 93.37%. And it is very satisfactory that the passing percentage has increased this year and every year, there is an increase in the passing percentage by two to three per cent. Whereas 271 flying squads were deployed across the state during the examination period.”

“Just like every year, the passing percentage of the girls is more than that of the boys this year even as the number of students who appeared for the exam has increased. While one student from the Sambhaji Nagar division has scored 100% marks in the exam with 582 marks and an additional 18 marks given to her in sports,” he said.