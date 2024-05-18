HSC results to be announced next week: Deepak Kesarkar
Maharashtra Board to announce Class 12 results next week, followed by Class 10 results in 7-8 days. Admission process for Class 11 and undergrad courses to speed up.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results in the next week, said school education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday.
“Approximately 1.6 lakh students have given the Class 10 examination, while 1.4 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 examination. Once the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra is over, the results will be announced. After that, the Class 10 results will be announced in seven to eight days,” added Kesarkar.
He also said that after the announcement of both results, the admission process will also speed up for further Class 11 and undergraduate courses across the state.