 HSC results to be announced next week: Deepak Kesarkar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HSC results to be announced next week: Deepak Kesarkar

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 18, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Maharashtra Board to announce Class 12 results next week, followed by Class 10 results in 7-8 days. Admission process for Class 11 and undergrad courses to speed up.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results in the next week, said school education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday.

After the announcement of both results, the admission process will also speed up for further Class 11 and undergraduate courses across the state, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
After the announcement of both results, the admission process will also speed up for further Class 11 and undergraduate courses across the state, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Approximately 1.6 lakh students have given the Class 10 examination, while 1.4 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 examination. Once the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra is over, the results will be announced. After that, the Class 10 results will be announced in seven to eight days,” added Kesarkar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He also said that after the announcement of both results, the admission process will also speed up for further Class 11 and undergraduate courses across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / HSC results to be announced next week: Deepak Kesarkar

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On