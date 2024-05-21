 HSC results to be announced on May 21 at 1pm - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HSC results to be announced on May 21 at 1pm

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 21, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 or HSC results will be announced on May 21 at 1 pm, said officials

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 12 or Higher Secondary Education (HSC) results will be announced today, May 21 at 1 pm, said officials.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 or HSC results will be announced on May 21 at 1 pm, said officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 or HSC results will be announced on May 21 at 1 pm, said officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the state board, around 15,13,909 students from arts, commerce, science and other vocational streams, appeared for the exam, which was held at 3,320 centres between February 21 and March 19.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The HSC results will be declared tomorrow at 1 pm and students and parents can check it online on the official websites of the state board,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman of MSBSHSE.

Students can check the results online on ‘mahresult.nic.in’, ‘https://hsc.mahresults.org.in’, ‘http://hscresult.mkcl.org’.

“I have studied hard and I am confident to get above 90 per cent of marks in the exam. I want to become a chartered accountant and also pursue a Bachelor of Commerce graduation (B.Com) course,” said Sanket Joshi, a student.

Geeta Swami, a parent, said, “My daughter appeared for the Class 12 board exam in the science stream and she wants to take admission to an undergraduate engineering course. Her HSC marks will help her to get admission to a good college.”

Students can apply for the verification of marks between May 22 and June 5, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / HSC results to be announced on May 21 at 1pm

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On