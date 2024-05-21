HSC results to be announced on May 21 at 1pm

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 12 or Higher Secondary Education (HSC) results will be announced today, May 21 at 1 pm, said officials. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 or HSC results will be announced on May 21 at 1 pm, said officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the state board, around 15,13,909 students from arts, commerce, science and other vocational streams, appeared for the exam, which was held at 3,320 centres between February 21 and March 19.

“The HSC results will be declared tomorrow at 1 pm and students and parents can check it online on the official websites of the state board,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman of MSBSHSE.

Students can check the results online on ‘mahresult.nic.in’, ‘https://hsc.mahresults.org.in’, ‘http://hscresult.mkcl.org’.

“I have studied hard and I am confident to get above 90 per cent of marks in the exam. I want to become a chartered accountant and also pursue a Bachelor of Commerce graduation (B.Com) course,” said Sanket Joshi, a student.

Geeta Swami, a parent, said, “My daughter appeared for the Class 12 board exam in the science stream and she wants to take admission to an undergraduate engineering course. Her HSC marks will help her to get admission to a good college.”

Students can apply for the verification of marks between May 22 and June 5, said officials.