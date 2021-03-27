HSC, SSC students protest at Shaniwarwada, taken in custody and released

In a demand to conduct the forthcoming examination of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12 and State Secondary Certificate (SSC) class 10 exams online, around 100 students protested outside the Shaniwarwada main entrance gate. The protest was organised by students and not by any organisation or group.

Since the protesting group did not have any prior police permission for the protest, the police stopped the demonstration. For a brief period, there was tension at the spot as some students were taken into custody but later released after counselling.

“From the last one year, everything is online, our classes, studies, work from home for parents, webinars and everything. Our demand is that our exams also be held online. The number of Covid cases is again on the rise in our state and we don’t want to risk our lives as the examination is going to be offline,” said Vijendra Naidu, a protesting student.

A total of 30 to 40 students gathered at the Shaniwarwada inside premises initially at 12 noon on Friday, however, the number rose to 100 slowly as the message of the protest spread through social media.

“We simply want an answer from the state government, on one hand, they are imposing lockdown in some cities and then forcing us to come to give the examinations. This is playing with the lives of thousands of students, instead, they should conduct the exams online and for that, we are protesting today,” said another student Chinmay Hawaldar.

As the numbers grew, local police came to the spot and started talking to students. They appealed to students to go away from the spot, but as students were not ready to move then some protesting students were taken into custody.

Vijay Tikole, senior police inspector at Vishrambaug police station said, “Our policemen spoke to the protesting students, made them aware that they didn’t have police permission and as per the Covid restrictions, gathering of such large number of students won’t be allowed. After the appeal from police, the students went away from the spot and no complaint was lodged against anyone.”

As per the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, the SSC class 10 board exams will commence from April 29 and end on May 20 while that of HSC class 12 board exam will begin on April 23 and end on May 21.