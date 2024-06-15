 Human finger in ice cream: FSSAI, FDA inspect manufacturing units - Hindustan Times
Human finger in ice cream: FSSAI, FDA inspect manufacturing units

ByVicky Pathare
Jun 15, 2024 09:29 PM IST

The officials visited the company’s third-party cream manufacturing unit in Indapur and its premises in Hadapsar on Friday and collected samples and raw materials for tests

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials visited two manufacturing units associated with Yummo Ice Cream firm after a police complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based doctor for allegedly finding a piece of human finger in the ice cream cone he ordered via a quick commerce platform, officials said on Saturday.

A police complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based doctor for allegedly finding a piece of human finger in the ice cream cone he ordered via a quick commerce platform. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A police complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based doctor for allegedly finding a piece of human finger in the ice cream cone he ordered via a quick commerce platform. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The officials visited the company’s third-party cream manufacturing unit in Indapur and its premises in Hadapsar on Friday and collected samples and raw materials for tests. Yummo Ice Cream is under scanner after the incident was reported at Malad police on June 13.

FSSAI issued an improvement notice to the third-party manufacturing unit in Indapur and FDA will send it to the unit in Hadapsar. The company confirmed that the ice cream was manufactured at Fortune Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd at Indapur and is yet to receive notices from authorities.

“While we have sent samples for laboratory tests, the police to forensic labs as part of their probe,” a senior woman FSSAI official of west region said on condition of anonymity.

Malad police on Wednesday had registered the offence under Sections 272, 273 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Yummo Ice Cream company officials based on the complaint filed by Dr Brendon Ferrao, 26. The police have sent the piece of flesh suspected to be a human finger for forensic examination.

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune region, said, “We have five samples from the Hadapsar unit.”

Yummo Ice Cream spokesperson stated, “We received the customer complaint on June 12. Product quality and safety are our highest priority. The customer has filed a police complaint. We have stopped manufacturing at the third-party facility and will extend support to authorities probing the case.”

News / Cities / Pune / Human finger in ice cream: FSSAI, FDA inspect manufacturing units
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
