Human skeleton found in canal near Pune's Empress Garden 

Pune police have launched an investigation into the discovery of a human skeleton in a canal near Empress Garden, police said on Sunday. The skeleton was found near immersed Ganesh idols in canal water when PMC workers were clearing the waterbody after immersion of the idols. According to police, a rock was tied at the wrist of the skeleton so that it would remain under the water. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sanjay Pantange, SPI at Wanowrie police station said, “As soon as we received information, our teams rushed to the spot and found a fully grown human skeleton. Later the skeleton was sent for further medical tests.’’

He further said it is difficult to comment on whether it might be decomposing after more than one month. Police have initiated an investigation and are analysing all missing complaints registered at various police stations.

