Husband-wife labour duo die in wall collapse at construction site in Talwade

Two labourers, a husband-wife duo, died on the spot, and one person was injured after an under-construction brick compound wall collapsed on them at Jyotiba Nagar in Talwade on Friday. Agale had awarded a contract to Deepak Devaji Jadhav, a resident of Chakan, for constructing a brick compound wall around the plot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to officials, the open plot belongs to businessman Sadashiv Agale, the owner of Induction Thermal Company. Agale had awarded a contract to Deepak Devaji Jadhav, a resident of Chakan, for constructing a brick compound wall around the plot.

For the work, Jadhav had hired labourers from a labour naka, including Sachin Shankar Rathod, 30, a resident of Medankar Wadi in Chakan and originally from Loha in Nanded district; his wife, Komal Sachin Rathod, 25; and Manohar Bhiku Chavan, 38, a resident of Gadge Ali in Chakan.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:30 pm while the labourers were constructing the compound wall. The structure suddenly collapsed, trapping the workers beneath the debris. Sachin and his wife Komal sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Chavan suffered minor injuries and was rushed to Imperial Hospital in Chikhli near Dehugaon, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to YCM Hospital in Pimpri for post-mortem examination. Further legal action and investigation into the incident are underway.

On Saturday morning, relatives of the deceased gathered at YCM Hospital and refused to take custody of the bodies. According to officials, the parents were demanding compensation from the labour contractor before accepting the bodies.