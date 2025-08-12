IITM to launch study on deep convective clouds, hail formation

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM) next phase of airborne research under its flagship Cloud Aerosol Interaction and Precipitation Enhancement Experiment (CAIPEEX) will focus on deep convective cloud systems and the processes leading to hail and ice formation. With the growing need for airborne observations, IITM is considering a proposal for a dedicated research aircraft facility for long-term use. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The scientific investigation under the experiment is conducted in Solapur city. The institute that will use an aircraft equipped with requisite radar to capture high-resolution atmospheric measurements issued a notice of expression of interest (EOI) on August 9 inviting service providers to offer the facility.

According to Thara Prabhakaran, project director, Physics and Dynamics of Tropical Clouds (PDTC), CAIPEEX, the observations will help scientists better understand the microphysical processes inside storm clouds — including the role of aerosols, moisture, and updraft dynamics in hail formation.

“The findings will improve weather forecasting accuracy and strengthen disaster preparedness in hail-prone regions, helping prevent damage such as crop losses. We also aim to track cloud movement during the pre and post-monsoon phases, as well as after cloud seeding,” she said.

With the growing need for airborne observations, IITM is considering a proposal for a dedicated research aircraft facility for long-term use. “Initially, Mission Mausam was launched for just one and a half years, but it has now been extended for the next five years. As part of our long-term planning, we will include the demand for a dedicated research aircraft,” Prabhakaran said. “For next year’s study, we are exploring both domestic and international options and are open to collaborations with other institutions in India and abroad.”

Launched in 2009, CAIPEEX has conducted multiple airborne campaigns to study cloud-aerosol interactions, precipitation processes, and the potential for cloud seeding. The upcoming campaign marks a significant step toward addressing both fundamental atmospheric science questions and practical weather challenges.

The initiative is part of IITM’s broader Mission Mausam programme, aimed at developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and a state-of-the-art Decision Support System (DSS). The system will integrate satellite data, ground-based radar, airborne observations, and other measurements to improve monsoon studies and ensure last-mile dissemination of weather information.