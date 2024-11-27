Illegal hawkers return to occupy prime Pune Cantonment roads as officials turns a blind eye

Unauthorised hawkers have returned to their spots on several stretches in Pune Cantonment area putting a question mark on the ability of the Nuisance Prevention Squad (NPS) of Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) who had cleared encroachment at these public spaces following criticism from traders, residents and visitors in a major drive two months ago. The stretches from MG Road to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk till Bata Chowk, and from George Hotel to Hotel Delhi Darbar till Centre Street Chowk are encroached upon by hawkers. (HT PHOTO)

Around 200 illegal hawkers have occupied prime roads with no action being taken against them, traders alleged.

The stretches from MG Road to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk till Bata Chowk, and from George Hotel to Hotel Delhi Darbar till Centre Street Chowk are encroached upon by hawkers. Pushing their single angle iron wheeled vehicles and setting up stalls covered with plastic sheets, the illegal sellers have taken over every nook and corner of the area.

Traders allege that PCB and police staff turn a blind eye to the menace as they receive bribe from encroachers.

Pune cantonment traders’ association had petitioned the Southern Command authorities about the roads being swallowed up by hawkers creating hurdles for smooth access of customers to their shops. The illegal hawkers are also not allowing road space to pedestrians and motorists and causing traffic issues.

Raj Singh, who has been spearheading the anti-hawker movement, said, “The police and cantonment authorities are supporting the illegal hawkers as they get ‘extra income’ from the latter. Food vendors have set up business by placing LPG cylinders on roads and use space allotted for parking vehicles.”

Manik Sonigraha, who runs a shop in Camp area, said, “There have been reports of illegal hawkers even physically assaulting citizens who pointed out their wrongdoings. These incidents have left an environment of fear among law-abiding traders.”

Meanwhile, Pramod Kadam, health superintendent, PCB, said that the board was taking regular action against illegal hawkers and stricter measures will be initiated to keep them under check.