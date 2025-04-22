Illegal tree felling for RFD project continues

In yet another instance of illegal tree felling, as many as 50 trees have been allegedly hacked in the Pimple-Nilakh area for the Riverfront Development (RFD) project in the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The complaint states that action should be taken as per the provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act 1975, informed civic activist Raju Savle. (HT)

A written complaint in this regard has been submitted to the Sangvi police station by green activist, Prashant Raul, stating that trees have been axed illegally by the contractor of the RFD project at two locations along the Mula River in Pimple-Nilakh namely Ingawle Ghat and Dada Ghat. The complaint states that action should be taken as per the provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act 1975, informed civic activist Raju Savle.

Raul said, “We visited the location on Saturday, April 19, and saw multiple trees chopped, uprooted and removed for the movement of vehicles of the RFD contractors. More than 50 trees have been cut illegally. We even called the beat marshals and informed Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials about the same. However, no action was taken by any of the departments due to which a written complaint has been submitted by us.”

Mahesh Bansode, senior police inspector attached to Sangvi police station said, “The civic body and tree authority have more powers to take action in such cases. We will send the complaint to the PCMC requesting it to conduct a panchnama. Once the investigation report from the PCMC is received, further appropriate action will be taken by us.”

Umesh Dhakne, assistant commissioner, garden department, PCMC, said, “We will look into the issue and take appropriate action in this case. A team will be asked to conduct a panchnama and further action will depend on what is found during the investigation. In past incidents, we have taken action against the culprits and also warned the contractor/s against cutting trees illegally.”

This isn’t the first such instance of illegal tree felling for the RFD project. Earlier on January 13 this year, RFD contractor Shankar Rathod of Ayyappa Construction was seen cutting the branches of trees of varying thickness without permission in the same area of Pimple-Nilakh. Branches of over 12 trees including two thorny Babul, three Subabul, five Karanj, one Umber, and one Vilayati Chincha were chopped without permission.

On March 24, 2025, the PCMC filed a non-cognisable complaint at Sangvi police station stating that an unknown person was seen illegally cutting trees in the Mula River area near Pimple-Nilakh and Panchsheel Nagar (alongside Ingwale Chowk) on March 8. A total 21 trees were felled without permission, including three Subabul, one Neem, and 17 thorny Babul trees.