IMD begins issuing separate forecasts for ghat areas & plains in Pune, Satara & Kolhapur

Due to several instances wherein rainfall warnings have been misinterpreted during the southwest monsoon period this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now decided to issue separate alerts/warnings for the ghat areas and plains. This initiative is being implemented for three districts namely Pune, Satara and Kolhapur.

The southwest monsoon between June 1 and September 30 is the primary source of rainfall in Maharashtra. The state receives nearly 80 to 90% of rainfall during the southwest monsoon period. Although the monsoon has a significant impact on the economy and ecosystem of Maharashtra, the variability in monsoon rainfall creates significant challenges. While delayed or weak monsoons can cause drought, crop failure, and economic losses, excessive rainfall can cause floods, landslides and infrastructure damage.

To avoid any inconvenience, the IMD issues colour-coded rainfall alerts for all districts in the state. Among these, green symbolises no warning, yellow symbolises light rainfall, orange is a warning for moderate to heavy rainfall, while red colour is issued for heavy to extreme category rainfall.

This year during peak monsoon season between July and August, there were several occasions when IMD issued red alerts for Pune district and accordingly, holidays were declared for schools in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural parts of the district. However, no significant rainfall was reported. The IMD as well as local authorities were criticised heavily on social media for misleading the public. While the authorities cited the IMD alert for many decisions, the IMD came up with a clarification that the heavy rainfall alert was only for the ghat areas and not for the city areas, and that the warning had been misinterpreted by the authorities.

After this, there was demand for separate alerts for the ghat areas and city areas of Pune. Considering this, the IMD decided to issue separate warnings for ghat and city areas beginning October 22. The alerts are not only for Pune but also for Satara and Kolhapur districts.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “In Maharashtra, the monsoon winds as well as the moisture coming from the Arabian Sea bring rainfall in most of the areas. The western ghats or the Sahyadri mountain range blocks the winds and the moisture. As a result, the ghat areas receive more rainfall as compared to the areas in the plains. A similar condition is experienced in Pune, Satara and Kolhapur as these districts are divided into the ghat areas and the plains. Therefore, we are now issuing separate forecasts for both regions.”