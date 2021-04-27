IMD forecast: Temperature to rise marginally in May

As April ends on a cooler note, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the temperature in May will rise marginally for Pune city. However, there will be more frequent weather phenomenon of thunderstorms and lightning in the city as temperature sees a rise.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune said that the day temperature may see a marginal rise.

“The temperature in May is set to rise a little. In the first 15 days, there are chances of day temperature hovering between 40 to 41 but as soon as it rises, there will be local instability in weather systems,” said Kashyapi.

He added that this local instability over the weather system may incur moisture from Arabian Sea and result in rainfall spells lowering the temperature.

“There are chances of light rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning after a temperature rise in the month of May but the rise in mercury will be marginal,” said Kashyapi.

He further added that this type of weather pattern is normal.

“As Pune city does not have a harsh weather pattern, there are always fewer chances of heat waves here. Due to its proximity to the Arabian Sea, there are chances that when temperature rises, the local instability will incur moisture from the sea and cause rainfall. This will keep the temperature low, and the weather will be pleasant,” said Kashyapi.

For the month of April, the season’s highest day temperature for the city of Pune has been around 43.3 degrees Celsius in 1897 as per IMD. In the last one decade, the mercury has touched 41.5 degrees Celsius in April 2010.

Similarly for the month of May, the warmest day temperature so far has been reported to be in 1889 at 43.3 degrees Celsius. In the last decade as well, the warmest day temperature has been reported at 41.9 degrees Celsius in 2010.