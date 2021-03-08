IMD forecast: Warmer temperatures in Pune this week
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the day temperature to rise as high as 37 degrees Celsius this week.
On Sunday, the day temperature in the city was reported at 36.4 degrees Celsius.
The day temperature was 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than normal whereas the night temperature was 15.3 degrees Celsius which was 0.5 degrees warmer than normal.
“Until March 10, there may be a cloudy sky towards the afternoon. After March 9, the day temperature is likely to rise to 37 degrees Celsius. Also, the night temperature will be around 16 degrees Celsius until the end of this week. The weather otherwise shall remain dry,” said IMD officials.
After March 10, the weather department has forecasted very light rain along with thunderstorms in some parts of Vidarbha.
On Sunday, Akola in Vidarbha reported a maximum temperature at 40.1 degrees Celsius which was the highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra.
The day temperature at Akola was 3.8 degrees warmer than normal whereas, Jalgaon reported the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra on Sunday with 14.2 degrees Celsius. The night temperature at Jalgaon was 3.7 degrees cooler than normal.
