IMD issues red alert for ghat areas in Pune for July 6, 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for the ghat sections of Pune district for July 6 and 7, with a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in these regions. Officials have advised people in Pune and nearby regions to avoid non-essential travel to ghat areas over the next two days and to take necessary precautions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Officials have advised people in Pune and nearby regions to avoid non-essential travel to ghat areas over the next two days and to take necessary precautions.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said, “The model forecast suggests that Pune city will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall until July 11. However, the ghat areas are likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 6 and 7. From July 8 onward, rainfall intensity is expected to reduce, and the alert level will be downgraded to yellow.”

In addition, an orange alert has been sounded for Maharashtra’s coastal districts for the next 24 hours, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

According to IMD officials, the current weather activity is being driven by multiple active systems. The monsoon trough at the mean sea level is positioned near its normal location. A cyclonic circulation persists over northeast Madhya Pradesh in the lower tropospheric levels. Additionally, a trough extends from the northeast Arabian Sea to northern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and its surrounding regions, tilting southward with height. Furthermore, an offshore trough is currently active from the south Gujarat coast down to the Karnataka coast.

Under the influence of these systems, the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall — more than 21 cm — at isolated places in the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, on July 6 and 7. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in parts of Vidarbha.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the coasts of Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and north Karnataka, as well as adjoining central and northern parts of the Arabian Sea, until July 10 due to rough sea conditions.