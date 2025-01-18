Implement 10-point program effectively, says Bhuse

The Maharashtra state school education minister Dada Bhuse directed the effective implementation of the 10-point program designed for the education department. He also emphasised planning to make the department’s services available online. Bhuse stressed launching an anti-cheating campaign by devising a strategy to prevent malpractice in secondary and higher secondary examinations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a review meeting held on Friday in Shivajiangar at the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education office, Bhuse addressed issues under the jurisdiction of the School Education Commissionerate.

“Education department officials were instructed to visit schools, assess ground conditions, and focus on physical facilities like toilets, kitchens, drinking water, seating arrangements, and curriculum. Creating a state-level plan for physical infrastructure in schools and implementing corrective measures are needed, with support from social organisations. Officials were also asked to adopt one school and plan for the Chief Minister’s participation in welcoming students on the first day of school,” he said.

Bhuse emphasized fostering students’ talents in arts and sports, planning activities for each school at the departmental level, and developing an ideal school at the taluka level.

“Implementing innovative programs across districts, encouraging teachers who undertake such initiatives, and honouring educators who bring about qualitative changes in education. Additionally, the skills of model teachers should be utilized in other areas. We have given directions for timely processing of medical reimbursement claims for teachers and expediting teacher recruitment,” said Bhuse.

The minister also emphasized the effective implementation of the National Education Policy, training CBSE-pattern schoolteachers, and ensuring the singing of the state anthem after the national anthem.

Bhuse also unveiled the “Disha Darshika 2025,” a guidebook by the Education Commissionerate.

Other officials present at the meeting include education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, director of State Council of Educational Research and Training Rahul Rekhawar, secondary education director Sampat Gosavi, primary education director Sharad Gosavi, planning director Mahesh Palekar, and Balbharati director Krishnakumar Patil.