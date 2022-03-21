Imposter flees with senior citizens gold jewellery at city chowk post office

PUNE A 68-year-old senior citizen was duped of gold jewellery worth ₹2 lakh in the premises of city post office on Saturday. The incident took place at 1.30 pm. An FIR has been lodged at Farskhana police station, said officials.

According to the police, the senior citizen and her seven-year-old grandson were in the post office premises when she was approached by an imposter who claimed to know her son. He told her that the postal department is offering a scheme on investment, wherein the person has to show gold ornaments to the staff and money would be given. The imposter assured her of good returns.

The senior citizen was convinced and went home to get gold jewellery worth ₹2 lakh. The imposter told the senior citizen that he needed a xerox of her Aadhar card. The victim went to get it and left the bag of ornaments with her grandson. The imposter took the bag from the child stating that he wanted to show it to the officials of the postal department. He took the bag and fled, said police.

Senior inspector Rajendra Landge of Faraskhana police station said, “The senior citizen could not identify the imposter as he was wearing a mask.”

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the imposter.