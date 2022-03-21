Imposter flees with senior citizens gold jewellery at city chowk post office
PUNE A 68-year-old senior citizen was duped of gold jewellery worth ₹2 lakh in the premises of city post office on Saturday. The incident took place at 1.30 pm. An FIR has been lodged at Farskhana police station, said officials.
According to the police, the senior citizen and her seven-year-old grandson were in the post office premises when she was approached by an imposter who claimed to know her son. He told her that the postal department is offering a scheme on investment, wherein the person has to show gold ornaments to the staff and money would be given. The imposter assured her of good returns.
The senior citizen was convinced and went home to get gold jewellery worth ₹2 lakh. The imposter told the senior citizen that he needed a xerox of her Aadhar card. The victim went to get it and left the bag of ornaments with her grandson. The imposter took the bag from the child stating that he wanted to show it to the officials of the postal department. He took the bag and fled, said police.
Senior inspector Rajendra Landge of Faraskhana police station said, “The senior citizen could not identify the imposter as he was wearing a mask.”
A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the imposter.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics