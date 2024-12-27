Menu Explore
IMS holds 90th annual meet at MIT-WPU

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Pune: The four-day 90th annual conference of the Indian Mathematical Society (IMS) concluded at the MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) campus in Pune on Thursday with the event being conducted at a private university for the first time. The conference brought together distinguished mathematicians, researchers, educators, and students to discuss advancements, challenges, and future directions in mathematics.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, professor Rajat Moona, director, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “Mathematics is the backbone of science and engineering, driving advancements in AI, climate modelling, space exploration, and vaccine development. The annual event celebrates mathematics, enduring legacy and its transformative impact on society.”

“Mathematics is a unifying force that bridges science, philosophy, and innovation, guiding us toward harmony and progress,” said professor Vishwanath D Karad, founder-president, MIT-WPU.

IMS general secretary professor MM Shikare presented the steps taken by the society to promote mathematics education and research in India at the event that began on December 23.

