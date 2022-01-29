In a bid to launch crackdown on land sharks, Maharashtra Waqf Board demands SIT to probe nexus

PUNE The Maharashtra Waqf Board which administers over one lakh acres of land worth crores of rupees has requested the Maharashtra government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the large-scale misappropriation and loot of waqf properties in the state.

Waqf Board chairman Dr Wajahat Mirza in a letter addressed to principal secretary (special ), dated January 28, stated, “We the members of Maharashtra Wakf Board do hereby request you to initiate a high level enquiry by constituting a Special Investigation Team to enquire into various cases involving illegal sale and purchases of wakf lands by using bogus or forged No Objection Certificates (NOCs) claimed to have been issued by the wakf board. Many other illegal means adopted to usurp wakf lands should also be investigated. In the last six months 14 FIRs across Maharashtra have been registered in different police stations whereby fraudulently the wakf lands have exchanged hands. ”

A special board meeting was held in Mumbai to chalk out a detailed plan to prevent further loss of waqf land.

The letter further stated that board members strongly believe that if investigated thoroughly a strong criminal nexus could be exposed involving officials from different government departments who in connivance with land sharks have indulged in all illegal means to access wakf lands.

A number of Pune waqf lands have been under the scanner of several state and central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to waqf board officials, Pune has nearly 2,800 wakf properties on 3,724.55 hectares of land located in prime areas like Deccan Gymkhana, Kondhwa, Baner and Aundh estimated to be over ₹30,000 crores which have been illegally grabbed and under litigation .

According to the waqf board officials at Pune, the issue related to a 50-acre waqf land belonging to a Mughal era mosque in Kondhwa Budruk, 80 acres spread from More Vidyalaya to the ILS Law College in Deccan including waqf land parcels Karve , 23 acres of waqf land Aundh and Pimple Nilakh are also being dealt with utmost priority. Waqf activists have demanded action against the waqf board members who served between 2011 to 2013 wherein they have been accused of issuing fraudulent NOCs to land sharks aiding them in selling off waqf properties.