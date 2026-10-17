Malaika Arora brings understated grace to festive dressing in ₹2.65 lakh tussar silk kalamkari lehenga depicting scenes from Krishnaleela
Malaika Arora proves muted tones are the new festive flex in beautiful kalamkari lehenga – here is all the festive and wedding season inspiration you need.
Malaika Arora, who has always aced the perfect balance between western glam and desi heritage, stepped out in a look that you should bookmark for the festive and wedding season. Also read | Malaika Arora turns heads in a striking black-and-white outfit, serves the perfect balance of minimalism and glamour
Sharing glimpses from an event on Instagram on October 16, she set the tone for the festivities and wrote, “There’s something so beautiful about being surrounded by tradition, warmth and so many lovely people.”
A whole lot of 'goddess energy'
In an earlier Instagram post, she declared, “Let the festive season begin,” and followed it up with another post with an on-point caption for her look: “Goddess energy with a lot of grace.” So, what exactly is Malaika Arora wearing? Let’s deconstruct it because every detail is worth checking out.
Malaika picked a hand-painted tussar silk kalamkari lehenga from designer Aditi Gupta, priced at ₹2,65,000. Forget your regular sequin overdose; her lehenga skirt is a wearable art piece, featuring intricate mythological scenes painted in a gorgeous earthy palette — think muted teal, rust red, and antique gold.
She wore the voluminous skirt with a heavily embroidered, deep-plunging choli with detailed threadwork and statement border trims. Instead of a heavy dupatta, she wore a light tissue drape with delicate tassel borders, casually thrown over one shoulder — regal and effortless.
But the styling is where the magic really happened
Malaika didn’t go overboard with jewellery. She chose one hero piece — an antique, gemstone-studded choker — and let it do the talking. To complement it, she wore statement shoulder-dusting dangling earrings, chunky stacked bangles, and oversized rings.
Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, low bun adorned with beautiful metallic charms. Her glam was all about that warm, glowy skin, kohl-rimmed eyes, a tiny bindi, and a nude lip. The final touch? An intricately embellished green clutch that tied the whole earthy palette together.
How to recreate Malaika Arora's festive look
If you are wondering how to channel Malaika's ethnic style at your next Navratri puja, Diwali party, or winter wedding, here are three takeaways from her look:
1. Choose art over bling: Instead of heavy sequins, invest in hand-painted textiles like kalamkari, pichwai, or paithani. They are lightweight, rich in culture, and photograph like a dream.
2. Mute is the new bright: Skip the conventional pink and red. Muted jewel tones like forest green, rust, antique gold, and teal paired with a metallic tissue dupatta can look more expensive and stand out in a sea of brights.
3. Let your neckline guide your jewellery: Got a plunging or wide-neck blouse? Pair it with a choker instead of a long necklace. Keep hair sleek and let dramatic earrings frame your face.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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