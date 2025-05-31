In a first, 17 female cadets take part in NDA parade

While the 148th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) concluded its rigorous training with a grand Passing Out Parade (POP) held at the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground on the morning of May 30, 2025, the occasion was made even more momentous by the 17 pioneering female cadets who became the first women to pass out from the NDA. The first batch of 17 female cadets marches alongside more than 300 male counterparts in a spectacular display of integration at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune on Friday. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT photo)

A total of 1,341 cadets participated in the parade, including 336 who were part of the passing out course. This year’s POP was historic in that it witnessed the commissioning of the first-ever batch of 17 female cadets from the NDA. These pioneering cadets will now move on to their respective pre-commissioning training academies as proud NDA alumni.

The presence of the female cadets’ parents added a deeply personal dimension to the ceremony as they celebrated not only their daughters’ achievements but also the latter’s role in breaking barriers and redefining possibilities for women in the Indian Armed Forces. The event – a vibrant celebration of discipline, dedication and military excellence – was attended by the cadets’ proud parents, dignitaries, schoolchildren, civilians, and both serving and retired members of the Armed Forces. Many among the attendees look visibly moved as they proceeded to break into tearful smiles and give standing ovations.

The reviewing officer for the parade was general V K Singh (Retd.), governor of Mizoram, who took the salute as the cadets marched past the quarterdeck with immaculate precision. The parade was commanded by academy cadet captain Udayveer Singh Negi of Golf Squadron while lieutenant colonel Praveen Kumar Tiwari, the adjutant, astride his charger ‘Reliant Robin’, oversaw the ceremonial proceedings.

In recognition of outstanding performance, the reviewing officer presented the President’s Medals to the top cadets in the order of merit. The President’s Gold Medal was awarded to BCA Prince Raj; President’s Silver Medal to ACC Udayveer Singh Negi; and President’s Bronze Medal to BCC Tejas Bhatt. The Chiefs of Staff Banner was awarded to Golf Squadron, further underscoring the latter’s exemplary performance during the training.

Adding to the ceremonial grandeur, a flypast featuring flag-trooping Chetak helicopters, Super Dimona motorised gliders, and Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft offered a spectacular aerial salute, symbolising the high standards of training and readiness at the NDA.

NDA unveils magazine chronicling journey of first female cadets

On the sidelines of the POP, chief guest, general V K Singh (Retd.); along with lieutenant general Gurucharan Singh, commandant of the NDA; interacted with members of the media. During the interaction, they unveiled a special commemorative magazine dedicated to the inaugural batch of female cadets at the academy. The publication captures a historic chapter in NDA’s evolution and features personal reflections from the commandant and deputy commandant on the induction and training of the female cadets. The magazine also includes firsthand accounts and experiences shared by the cadets themselves, offering a sneak-peek into their journey and the transformative impact of their presence at the academy.

Addressing the media on this occasion, general V K Singh (Retd.), said, “The female cadets were seamlessly integrated into the POP, standing shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts – indistinguishable in their bearing, precision, and discipline. This remarkable cohesion is a testament to the meticulous training and rigorous standards upheld by the academy. While the journey to induct female cadets into the NDA involved a long and deliberate process, that milestone has now been firmly achieved. The academy is steadily evolving into a truly gender-neutral institution, committed to providing equal opportunities and nurturing the potential of every cadet. There is no doubt that the NDA will continue to deliver advanced and progressive training, ensuring that all cadets, regardless of gender, are fully prepared for the challenges of military leadership.”

NDA commandant lieutenant general Gurucharan Singh reflected on the journey of integrating the female cadets into the academy saying, “The process of including female cadets has been underway for quite some time. Initially, they were housed separately in designated accommodations as we closely observed how they adapted to the training environment. After carefully reviewing their performance, they were progressively integrated into squadrons and battalions. Today, they train together, play together, and participate in camps alongside their male counterparts. I can confidently say that we now have the experience and insight needed to ensure that future training will yield even better outcomes. Of course, we drew inspiration from institutions like the Officers Training Academy and the Indian Naval Academy, where female cadets have long been part of the system, and adapted our approach accordingly.”