New integrated cargo terminal inaugurated at Pune airport

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 06, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The terminal has an annual capacity to handle 37,000 MT of domestic cargo and 7,000 MT of international cargo

The new integrated cargo terminal that has an annual capacity to handle 37,000 MT of domestic cargo and 7,000 MT of international cargo was inaugurated on Saturday.

The facility promises to bolster economic growth, enhance efficiency, and elevate the region’s prominence in the global trade landscape, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The facility promises to bolster economic growth, enhance efficiency, and elevate the region’s prominence in the global trade landscape, said officials.

Covering an area of 1.76 acres, the terminal has been designed to handle cargo operations efficiently. It can accommodate a diverse range of goods, from perishables to auto equipment and medicines, enhancing the city’s import and export capabilities, said officials.

