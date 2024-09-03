Inauguration of Swargate-Katraj Metro stretch scheduled soon

The Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) plans to lay foundation stone for Swargate to Katraj Metro line and at the same time inaugurate District Court to Swargate stretch, said Muralidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation. According to Mohol, the underground metro line from District Court to Swargate will be ready for service after completing some architectural works and obtaining technical permissions. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday, Mohol visited Swargate Metro station and reviewed work, along with Parvati legislator Madhuri Misal and officials of Maha-Metro.

Mohol said, “The last phase of the Metro line from PCMC to Swargate is almost complete and only a few technical clearances are pending. Once work is done the metro will start passenger operation on the route.”

He said that the stations at Kasba Peth, Mandai, and Swargate on this six-kilometer route are complete and the changes in name for some stations will be officially published soon.

Additionally, Mohol announced that the foundation stone laying for the recently approved Swargate to Katraj Metro line will also take place at same time when District Court to Swargate stretch will be inaugurated.

Mohol also mentioned that the extended Metro lines from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi will receive the necessary permits and the work will commence shortly.

The Vanaz to Ramwadi route is almost complete and is being used by Pune citizens. The 17.5 km stretch from PCMC to Swargate is 90% operational and the Civil Court to Swargate section is nearing completion. The entire route will soon be operational for the public soon, said officials.