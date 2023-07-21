Home / Cities / Pune News / Irshalwadi tragedy: 499mm rainfall in 3 days loosened soil, caused landslide

Irshalwadi tragedy: 499mm rainfall in 3 days loosened soil, caused landslide

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jul 21, 2023 12:43 AM IST

KS Hosalikar, head, India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune, said that the weather department had already issued alert about possible landslide incident under impact-based forecast

Incessant heavy rains for three consecutive days caused landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in Raigad district that killed 16 people on Wednesday. According to the state government, the area received 499mm rainfall in 72 hours that loosened soil and a part of the Irshalgad hill gave in.

Rescue operation underway at at Irshalwadi hamlet in Raigad district on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
As the terrain is difficult for earth moving machinery to be moved in, more than 200 men, mostly of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local private volunteer groups, and fire brigade, and sniffer dogs joined the search and rescue operations. By afternoon, three Bobcat-make machines with greater manoeuvrability due to their small size were ferried by vehicles along with an earthmover from the civic hydraulic department.

However, as the sun began setting in on Thursday and the tragedy was soon to complete 24 hours, the administration paused the search and rescue operations, amid hopes for survival of those trapped in faded.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The region has received 499mm of rainfall between July 16 and July 19, which is very heavy. The continuous rainfall on Thursday also hampered relief operations.”

KS Hosalikar, head, India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune, said that the weather department had already issued alert about possible landslide incident under impact-based forecast.

“The IMD as part of impact-based forecast had issued possibility of landslides in Raigad district, where three-digit rainfall when monsoon is active is normal. But because the Raigad belt is mostly hilly, there are often chances of landslide,” said Hosalikar.

Hosalikar said that while three-digit rainfall in 24 hours in not new, but this time the duration of active rainfall has been prolonged for more than four to five days. “At the same time, the rainfall is uneven when short duration witnesses heavy rainfall,” he said.

The IMD has sounded red alert for Raigad district till Friday.

According to district administration officials, the area, part of Sahyadris, normally receives heavy rainfall during monsoon although 499mm without break was too heavy. “The torrential incessant rainfall in the past three days was heavy but not unusual. It loosened the soil, resulting in landslide,” an official said.

