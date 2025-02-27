Incident exposes lapses in safety and infrastructure at Swargate ST stand

Pune: The rape of a woman at Swargate state transport (ST) stand has brought to light lapses in security and infrastructure at one of the city’s busiest transport hubs. Despite having round-the-clock security guards, a police helpdesk, and 23 CCTV cameras, an inspection found serious shortcomings, including ineffective monitoring, inadequate passenger waiting areas, poor seating arrangements, lack of drinking water, unclean restrooms, and the absence of designated seating for women. Additionally, the unrestricted movement of private bus drivers without any oversight has further exposed glaring safety gaps. Inspection found serious shortcomings, including ineffective monitoring, inadequate passenger waiting areas, poor seating arrangements, lack of drinking water, unclean restrooms, and the absence of designated seating for women at Swargate ST Bus stand. (HT)

Swargate ST stand, a crucial hub for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), handles over 1,500 daily bus operations and transports nearly 100,000 passengers. Buses operate from here to Mumbai, Thane, Satara, Panchgani, Wai, and other western Maharashtra destinations, as well as to Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded, Pandharpur, Solapur, and Phaltan. Despite the heavy footfall, infrastructure at the station has deteriorated significantly.

Security remains inadequate, with only 23 guards working in shifts. The 24 CCTV cameras installed at various locations, including the entrance and depot, are poorly maintained—many are covered in dust, resulting in unclear footage, while some are non-functional. There is no system in place to regularly monitor or maintain the cameras and security arrangements, raising serious concerns about the management’s ability to ensure passenger safety.

Basic amenities are also lacking. While a water source exists, there is no supply, leaving passengers without drinking water. Restrooms are in poor condition, and despite available space, no proper bus parking arrangements have been made. Facilities such as fans, TVs, and loudspeakers are installed, but many remain non-functional due to a lack of electricity connection. With broken flooring, scattered garbage, exposed toilets, and a lack of information systems, passengers face frequent delays, congestion, and even accidents.

Transport commissioner and acting MSRTC managing director Vivek Bhimanwar said, “All 23 contractual security guards are being removed. A detailed inquiry is underway, and we are awaiting a report from the police before taking further steps.”

Swargate ST stand has two entrances, but the surrounding area is plagued by traffic congestion due to haphazardly parked autorickshaws, private passenger buses, food vendors, and sidewalk encroachments. This results in heavy traffic jams on Shankarseth Road (towards Katraj) and Hadapsar Road, delaying bus operations and forcing passengers to endure long wait.

Mahesh Sardeshpande, secretary, State ST Bus Passengers Forum, said, “Lack of traffic regulation outside the station adds to delays, making it difficult for buses to enter and exit smoothly.”

Pramod Nehul, MSRTC Pune division controller, confirmed that CCTV footages of the incident have been recovered and a formal complaint has been lodged with the police. “Security measures at the station will be strengthened, and police have been instructed to enhance vigilance,” he said.