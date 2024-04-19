Increasing demand for choice numbers at Pune RTO

The demand for choice numbers for vehicles is increasing in Pune, with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) learned to have received an income of around ₹50 crore from choice numbers this year, which is ₹11 crore more than last year. Every citizen buys at least one vehicle after settling down in life, and it is seen that he/she either wants his/her date of birth or an older car number or any other lucky number for his/her vehicle. The Pune RTO mainly requires numbers in the series of five, seven and nine digits including one. According to the RTO, a four-wheeler owner paid around ₹ 12 lakh last year to get the number 1 for his car. (HT FILE)

As per the information shared by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), they urge citizens to apply for special choice numbers after the launch of every new series of vehicle numbers. In the event there are several applications for the same choice number, the specific choice number is sold through an auction and the highest bidder is awarded the number through the auction.

If one wants a particular number, one has to pay the specified amount by cheque, depositing it in the RTO. This number is then reserved for the respective vehicle owner. However, if there are two vehicle owners depositing cheques for the same number, the number is awarded to the holder of greater cheque.

“The Pune RTO is getting good revenue due to the increasing number of choice number takers in Pune. This year, the RTO has received an income of around ₹50 crore from choice numbers,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer.

“We have bought a new car last month and for that, we took a choice number through the auction process from Pune RTO. If we are getting a high-end car, we wanted that the number should be of our choice and so we took a special number,” said Vipul Alekar, a citizen