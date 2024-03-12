Increasing vehicles, challenges in road widening limit vehicle speeds in Pune

While efforts are underway to tackle traffic congestion in Pune as part of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) and the civic body is targeting vehicle speeds of 30 kmph on city roads; an increasing number of vehicles, narrow roads, and challenges in widening the existing roads such as encroachment and lack of land and funds is limiting vehicle speeds to just 18 kmph. Hence, the PMC is now focusing on developing shorter roads as alternatives to the main roads to reduce traffic pressure and increase vehicle speeds on major roads. As of December 26, 2023, the Pune RTO recorded over 290,000 vehicle purchases. (HT PHOTO)

Meanwhile, vehicle purchases in Pune have hit a five-year high in 2023. Compared to 2022, 36,000 more vehicles were purchased in 2023. According to the Pune Regional Transport Department, a total 290,793 new vehicles were purchased in the city by the end of December 2023, including 181,058 two-wheelers and 70,959 four-wheelers. As of December 26, 2023, the Pune RTO recorded over 290,000 vehicle purchases. Notably, there was a rise of over 20,000 two-wheelers and 3,500 four-wheelers compared to 2022. Additionally, there was an uptick in the number of taxis and buses ferrying passengers. However, purchases of tractors, tankers, and trailers remained relatively low.

Furthermore, the city’s traffic-scape is evolving, with Pune changing from being a ‘city of bicycles’ to a ‘city of two-wheelers’. Vehicle numbers are steadily rising, with an annual increase of one-and-a-half to two lakh vehicles. In the past three years alone, vehicle purchases have soared from under two lakhs to over three lakhs annually. During Diwali and Dussehra this year, there was a notable surge in vehicle acquisitions.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of the PMC road department, said, “The PMC proposed roads in the Development Plan (DP) considering the future development of the city. As per the DP, 60% of roads are developed as mentioned, but we are facing challenges in widening major roads due to land acquisition issues, lack of funds, and court cases. Despite our efforts to widen roads; and construct flyovers, railway overbridges, and bridges over rivers to maintain vehicle speeds; the increasing number of vehicles is consuming space and affecting traffic flow.”

“To address this issue and increase vehicle speed, as outlined in the CMP, we are working on developing alternative roads to ease traffic congestion and reduce pressure on the main roads,” Dandge said.

“The scenario is expected to change after the Pune Metro railway becomes operational, but it will take more than a year to see significant improvements. Additionally, we need to discourage vehicle purchases, especially two-wheelers, by implementing strict parking policies and improving public transportation, which we are currently focusing on,” Dandge added.