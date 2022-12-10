India has overcome scarcity, attained sufficiency in last two decades: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the country has progressed from scarcity to sufficiency.

“In the last two decades, we have seen a sea of change from landline phones to mobile wallets,” Nirmala said during the 19th convocation ceremony of Symbiosis International (deemed university) in Pune.

The minister urged students to contribute to “One Earth, One Family, One Future” as India hosts the G20 leaders’ summit.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the presidency of G20 from December 1, 2022. The objective of India’s presidency is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The prime minister has coined the term LiFE which stands for Lifestyle for Environment. LiFE is indicative towards change and adapting to change. We need to bring changes in our lifestyle in such a manner that we are not burdening the environment, only then we will be able to ensure enough natural resources for future generations,” she said.

The finance minister said that value-based education is highly required at a time when the world is undergoing a major reset in the post pandemic era. She exhorted students to follow their heart and intuition in order to differentiate between what is right and wrong.

“The right way of doing things is mostly what your heart and intuition guides you to do. Culturally inherited values give you the strength for this intuitive capacity. The capacity to differentiate between right and wrong is what makes you wiser,” the minister said,

The minister conferred degrees and awards to students and interacted with them. D.Litt. (honorary Doctor of Letters degree) was awarded to Pankaj Khimji, advisor, foreign trade and international cooperation with the ministry of commerce, industry and investment promotion, Sultanate of Oman and Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, CG Pandit National Chair, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMC). The ceremony was presided over by SB Mujumdar, founder-chancellor, Symbiosis International (deemed university).