India, Sri Lanka begin 14-day military exercise in Pune

The ninth edition of the joint military exercise “Mitra Shakti -2023” started on Thursday in Pune. As many as 120 personnel in the Indian contingent mainly troops from the Maratha light infantry regiment participated in it. The exercise will also involve the employment of drones and counter-unmanned aerial systems besides helicopters. Drills to secure helipads and undertake casualty evacuation during counter-terrorist operations will also be rehearsed jointly by both sides. (SOURCED)

The Sri Lankan side is being represented by personnel from the 53 Infantry Division, Ministry of Defence said in a release.

Around 15 personnel from the Indian Air Force and five personnel from the Sri Lankan Air Force are also participating in the 14-day-long exercise that will conclude on November 29.

“The exercise aims to jointly rehearse the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The scope of the exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terrorist operations. Both sides will practice tactical actions such as raid, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, etc. In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and Yoga will also form part of the exercise curriculum,” stated the release.

Collective efforts will focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability amongst the troops and reducing the risk of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peacekeeping operations.

“Both sides will exchange views and practices of joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that will facilitate the participants to mutually learn from each other. Sharing of best practices will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army. The exercise will also foster strong bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations,” stated MoD.

