India, Sri Lanka conclude 9th Army to Army Staff Talks in Pune

PUNE India and Sri Lanka held 9th Army to Army staff talks in Pune from February 10-12 to foster better coordination between the two militaries.

A delegation of six Sri Lankan Armed Forces officers were on a three-day visit to India as part of Army to Army Staff talks.It was organised by Agnibaaz Division under the aegis of Headquarter Southern Command at Pune, a defence spokesperson said. The staff conference was led by Major General Anil Kumar Kashid, Additional Director General International Cooperation, head of Indian Army delegation and Major General HP Ranasinghe, head of the Sri Lankan Army delegation.

Both countries discussed agenda points focusing on key issues related to training, conduct of bilateral and multilateral exercises, enhancing relations in fields of arts, sports & cultural exchanges. Conference culminated with discussion on progress of already implemented matters and planned intended course of action in the forthcoming years. The talks were testimony of ever increasing bilateral military cooperation and understanding between the two nations.

The visiting delegation visited Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) and National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla on February 11. The team interacted with Commandant and faculty on the training methodology and best practices being undertaken at MILIT. The delegation was briefed on armed forces related technological studies being undertaken at MILIT and also interacted with the Sri Lankan Army student officers attending DSTSC course at MILIT.

The visit to National Defence Academy (NDA) was aimed towards the enhancing cooperation as part of the ‘Training Exchange Program’ between both countries which has been the strongest and most enduring pillar of India-Sri Lanka bilateral defence cooperation. The delegation members were briefed about the training methodology and associated infrastructure at NDA. Sri Lankan cadets undergoing training at NDA also met the delegation members at the Cadets’ Mess. The delegation called on Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, Commandant, NDA.

The Srilankan delegation also visited College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune where they were exposed to the training infrastructure at CME utilized for imparting training on all relevant engineering aspects for emerging security challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict. A combat engineer demonstration was also organized for the delegation. In addition a cultural tour was also organized for the delegates providing a splendorous insight into India’s rich heritage and culture.