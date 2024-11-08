India-Australia military exercise in Pune

PUNE: The third edition of Joint Military Exercise AustraHind-III between India and Australia will be conducted at Foreign Training Note (FTN), Aundh, from November 8-21. The third edition of Joint Military Exercise AustraHind-III between India and Australia will be conducted at Foreign Training Note, Aundh, from November 8-21 ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The exercise will comprise of nearly 120 soldiers each from both the Indian and Australian armies who would be sharing their experience gained while conducting various operations, across the globe in varied terrain and operational conditions.

The event will be addressed by both India and Australia contingent commanders.