Indian Army veteran seeking job duped of 8.4 lakh

An Indian Army veteran was duped of ₹8.4 lakh by callers who claimed to be offering a job to him.

The call was made to him in the month of July when he started getting calls after he registered on a job portal, according to senior police inspector Mohan Shinde of Dighi police station.

The 52-year-old who retired in July 2020 had uploaded his biodata on Naukri.com and had received a call from a woman who claimed to be working for times4job.com, according to his complaint.

The woman first asked him to pay ₹1,00,000 in order to secure a job as a surveyor cartographer. Multiple people called him thereafter in relation to the offer and he made all the payments through PayTM, according to his complaint.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Shashank Shekhar Mandal, (52), a resident of Ganesh nagar in Bopkhel area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. He is a retired soldier from the Indian Army.

“He was seeking another job and had signed up on the website. Once he shared the number, he started getting calls. This was one of those calls,” said senior PI Shinde.

The complainant received a call on July 11, 2020, and paid a total of ₹8,43,750 through multiple transactions until August 1, 2020.

The man received calls and spoke with three women and a man, according to his complaint.

The cybercrime cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad police conducted an investigation and sent the case to the Dighi police station.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Dighi police station.