A booming population of feral dogs becoming major threat to wolves in Pune district

Indian wolves in Pune district, acknowledged amongst most ancient species, are facing a major threat from increasing stray dog population. As a result, the number of wolves is decreasing from their natural habitat. Indian wolves in Pune district, acknowledged amongst most ancient species, are facing a major threat from increasing stray dog population (SOURCED/REPRESENTATIVE)

Rahul Patil, deputy forest conservator said, “Dog population is one of major threat to wolves in Pune. The department is taking efforts to protect the wolf population in the district. To prevent the spread of infectious disease like rabies, we have started dog testing since the last two years. To reduce the disturbance at dens, we have taken multiple steps while sensitise the local people and various awareness programmes have been implemented.

Patil said in absence of census in the past two years, there is no precise number of the number of wolves. According to the last census, which was conducted in 2019, there were 40 wolves. “We are now planning a wolves census this year,” he said.

The Grassland trust from Pune which is working in the field of biodiversity conservation is also implementing a project for wolf conservation in Pune district. Mihir Godbole, founder and trustee Grassland trust said, “Currently there are six to eight active den sites in Pune district, where wolves see breeding. We did identify seven to eight breeding packs consisting five to six individuals in each pack. So approximately 40-45 wolves are identified in these areas, However, the number could be more as a proper census has never been conducted. To identify the exact wolf population in Pune district a population census is required.”

According to threat to this unique clan, Godbole said, many a times fights break out and the wolves get fatal injuries. “So, where the dog population is increasing, the wolves either get killed or the entire pack has shifted from that area. We have witnessed this in the Saswad area where earlier three wolf packs were identified but now it’s limited to only one pack,” he said.

Another big threat from dogs is rabies and other infectious diseases which are transmitted to wolf hyenas. “The transmission rate is serious and there is no treatment for it. Wolf being a social animal, the entire pack gets killed due to such a transmission,” said a forest department official.

Other threats for Indian wolves include road accidents, conflicts with shepherd communities and habitat destruction due to infrastructure developments. However, these threats have comparatively less impact, Godbole said.

He also said that these threats have made the Indian wolves an endangered species and conservation is the most neglected part of it. The Grassland trust works towards conservation and more efforts are needed.

Vishal Torade, a wildlife photographer said, “Earlier, many wolf packs were seen in the district. However, in recent years, their sightings have become rare. The stray dog population is not only affecting the wolfs in grasslands but also the other birds and carnivores’ species living there. Human interference is another significant threat to the grassland biodiversity and there is urgent need for conservation efforts in the grassland areas of the district.”