Indigenous assault rifle ‘Ugram’ developed in record time by ARDE & DAIPL

Looking at the demand for small arms among security forces including the Indian armed forces as well as the paramilitary and police forces, the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, with the help of Hyderabad-based Dvipa Armour India Private Limited (DAIPL), has developed an indigenous assault rifle named ‘Ugram’ aka the fierce one. The rifle has been demonstrated by DAIPL and is being assembled under the supervision of ARDE scientists. (HT PHOTO)

The rifle was introduced by the ARDE on Monday, January 8, in a formal programme organised at the laboratory premises. On this occasion, the laboratory also inaugurated its small arms’ barrel manufacturing facility that will provide barrels for small arms’ manufacturing to both the Indian armed forces as well as to the private sector, informed an official from ARDE.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About the specifications of Ugram, Gaurav Verma, a scientist in the small arms’ department at ARDE, said, “This rifle is a 7 to 15 mm assault rifle that was developed within 100 days for both the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. This rifle has a 20-round magazine that fires robust and full auto mode. The rifle is effective for 500 metres and the weight of the rifle including the magazine is less than 4 kg. It is a completely indigenous rifle.”

The rifle has been demonstrated by DAIPL and is being assembled under the supervision of ARDE scientists. The ARDE will now conduct internal trials on the rifle and for this, a board will be set up with in-service Army officers from the Indian Infantry Division and ARDE experts.

About the trials of this weapon, A Raju, director of ARDE, said, “Recently, we have received five rifles for the trials. Probably this week or in the next week, we will conduct trials of this small arms’ weapon. During the trial, the number of rounds to be fired, heating of the target, dimensions, and distribution of the bullet impact will be checked. A high-altitude test will also be conducted during the trials. We have a set of what needs to be done and accordingly, the trials will be conducted. Maximum trials will be conducted at ARDE facilities except for the high-altitude tests. In case of non-compliance, the issue will be addressed promptly.”

G Ram Chaitanya Reddy, director, DAIPL, said, “This product is completely designed and developed in India by Indian people and therefore it is a 100% indigenous weapon. Right now, there is a huge shortage of small arms, especially those being imported into India as several conflicts are going on at a geopolitical level. This has brought us a huge window of opportunity in small arms’ manufacturing and we have developed this weapon to cater to the demands of Indian security forces. Around 10 to 12 people from our team have worked constantly for the last three months on this project, and this is probably the first fastest-developed weapon in the world. After the prototypes, we have to go through further tests from different agencies including ARDE, the Indian Army, Ministry of Home Affairs, etc. Then another 15 rifles will be provided to ARDE for further testing, and after getting the final certification, we will then initiate it for the procurement process.”

“There is certainly a huge demand for small arms in India. We are also receiving queries from various agencies. Exporting this weapon is another line of thought; all in all, this is a huge breakthrough for the small arms’ manufacturing industry in India,” Reddy said.

About the barrel manufacturing facility, Raju said, “The project was sanctioned three years back and the estimated project cost was ₹60 crore. It is primarily to provide manufacturing facilities for all private players in India. Currently, apart from the ordinance factory, this is the only facility in India that caters to barrel manufacturing needs for all types of small arms, including the recently developed Ugram rifle. We have data on all small arms and the users give us specifications of the weapons according to which the barrels will be manufactured. This is a cost-effective facility and it takes at least six minutes to develop one barrel.”

Both the new developments highlighted by the ARDE on Monday, December 8, are a great encouragement for the small arms’ manufacturing sector as well as for the Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, said experts from ARDE.

The ARDE is one of the laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that is primarily concerned with research, design, and development in the field of conventional armaments for defence services. The laboratory has expertise in the area of development of small arms, artillery guns, rocket systems, air-delivered munitions, and warheads. ARDE has established advanced infrastructural facilities and required technologies for the design and development of arms and artillery. Earlier, the laboratory had developed an assault rifle named the INSAS rifle, which is still operational in the Indian Army.