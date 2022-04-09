Indrayani Medicity will boost health services in Pune: Ajit Pawar
Indrayani Medicity which has been proposed in the state budget 2022-23 will help to provide the best medical facility to residents of the district and state, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday.
Pawar was speaking at Zilla Parishad while launching various other initiatives in Pune.
Pawar said, “MP Amol Kolhe proposed the concept of Medicity in the Pune district near Chakan. As a finance minister, I had given a nod to it and made budgetary provisions for the same. People will get all the medical facilities under a single umbrella.”
Pawar also appreciated the efforts taken by Zilla Parishad employees during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Pawar was present at Mulshi taluka on Saturday morning. He said, “As rapid urbanisation is underway, water demand is increasing day by day. By considering that state government will give nod for new water scheme for Mulshi taluka.”
-
Palghar cop walks 5 km to recover passenger’s lost phone
Mumbai Ramdhan Meena (36), a Railway Protection Force constable posted at Saphale railhead, has made it to the news for walking nearly 5 km in the dead of the night to find a passenger's IPhone. The ₹75,000 phone had fallen from the window of UP-Dehradun Express. When the phone fell, Mohammed Siraj Qureishi, a Kurla resident's was shocked and immediately got down at the next station at Virar. Then they walked 15 km from Virar and reached Saphale station.
-
Chandannagar police book builder, wife and partner for bank loan fraud
PUNE The Chandannagar police have booked a builder and two others for cheating three nationalised banks in connection with a loan fraud case estimated to be worth ₹1.57 crore. The police have identified Kamath as Girish Ramchandra Kamath, his wife Pallav and partner Avinash Dattatreya Bhadarke of Orange Landmarks real estate company. A resident of Vimannagar (57), Uday Walvekar, has lodged a complaint.
-
Lt Gen ADS Aujla is new Chinar Corps commander
Counter insurgency operations expert Lieutenant General ADS Aujla has been appointed as the next commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. Aujla has commanded a division in the Kashmir valley and has vast experience in counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration operations, Army officials said. Aujla would succeed Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey in Chinar Corps who is moving to the Army War College in Mhow as its Commandant.
-
Thieves pose as Bihar govt officers, steal 60-foot iron bridge with locals' help
Junior engineer of the state irrigation department, Arshad Kamal Shamshi said when government officers realised they have been trapped by the thieves, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed with the Nasriganj police station.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to promote boxing among its civic school students
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation sports department is determined to ensure that students studying in municipal schools get ample exposure to different sporting activities. An estimated ₹7 lakh is provisioned to get the basic infrastructure and training module ready for both the teachers and students. The entire planning process is being done along with the NMMC education department. The first-of-its-kind project will commence with NMMC sports teachers undergoing preliminary training.
