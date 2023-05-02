Home / Cities / Pune News / Man killed for trying to intervene in quarrel

Man killed for trying to intervene in quarrel

ByHT Correspondent
May 02, 2023 11:21 PM IST

The police said that when Gaikwad asked the accused to not quarrel in front of his industrial unit, one of them attacked him with a koyta and they fled on a motorcycle

Pune: An industrial unit owner was killed by three persons during a quarrel on the road at Gaikwad Vasti in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa, on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died while receiving treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Akash Jawale (190, Sagar Jawale (22), and Sahil Sutar (19) from Manjari. According to the police, they killed Ravindra Digambar Gaikwad, 60, of Gaikwad Ali in Mundhwa, and owner of Kalyani Engineering. The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm.

The police said that when Gaikwad asked the accused to not quarrel in front of his industrial unit, one of them attacked him with a koyta and they fled on a motorcycle. Gaikwad was rushed to a hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Sundresh Subhash Jaiswal of Wadgaonsheri, who works at Kalyani Engineering, lodged a complaint at the Mundhwa police station. The accused have been arrested on the charge of murder.

Inspector Pradeep Kakade said, “A case has been registered at Mundhwa police station under Sections of murder and investigation is on.”

