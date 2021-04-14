Industries seek more clarity, exemptions on lockdown guidelines

After the state government allowed manufacturing units in the city that are needed by essential services to remain open during the 15-day lockdown, industrialists have sought keeping the units needed to fulfil export obligations functional.

There is confusion among industrialists regarding which manufacturing units will be allowed during the 15-day lockdown announced by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night.

In the meeting which was organised by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), Sadashiv Survase, joint director of industries, Pune Region said, “Those units which were regarded as essential and permitted to operate in the first phase of lockdown shall continue to operate. However, these units need to take care to minimise the movement of employees in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus and should try to operate with minimum manpower.”

He stated that the export-oriented units will be permitted to operate subject to the guidelines that need to be followed. The industries department will issue detailed guidelines later.

“With 100 per cent supply reserved for medicinal use, few manufacturing units will remain non-functional,” added Survase.

As per orders, all units that provide accommodation to the labours, working either in the same campus or in isolated facility from where movement may happen in an isolated bubble with only 10 per cent of managerial staff coming from outside may continue to work.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Following Covid appropriate behaviour by industrialists is a must. It should not be only on paper but to be followed promptly. Industries can hire a service of PMPML or private bus to bring employees to their premises.”

Traders’ body unhappy

Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) were unhappy with the new order as there was no relaxation for non-essential shops.

“Traders are completely disappointed as there has been no relaxation given. This order will bring more burden as traders are already facing many issues for paying bills and the rent of shops,” said Mahendra Pitaliya, secretary of FTAP.

Sunil Singh, owner of Delight footwear said, “There are many small traders on Laxmi road and they will be impacted badly as their savings have already been consumed during the 2020 lockdown.”