PUNE: An 11-month-old infant lost his life on Thursday after getting accidentally struck by a trident during a family quarrel. The infant has been identified as Avdhut Mengawade Infant pierced with trident dies

According to Yavat police, a fight had broken out between a couple, Nitin and Pallavi Mengawade, at their residence in Kedgaon-Ambegaon rehabilitation area. Pallavi’s sister-in-law, Bhagyashree Megawade, came to mediate, holding her 11-month-old son.

In a fit of rage, Pallavi reportedly picked up a trident used for worship and attempted to strike her husband. However, the trident missed the target and pierced the head of baby Avdhut.

The injured infant was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kedgaon and later to a hospital in Loni Kalbhor for treatment. However, despite efforts by the doctors, Avdhut passed away.

Narayan Deshmukh, senior police inspector at Yavat Police Station, said, “ Due to alcohol consumption, arguments broke out between wife and husband. The sister-in-law came to settle the issue. The wife in a fit of rage picked up a trident and attacked her husband. However, the trident missed the target and tragically pierced the baby’s head instead. The baby died from the injuries he suffered.”

Deshmukh also informed that police have arrested the accused couple under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Avdhut was Bhagyashree’s only son after two daughters, intensifying the grief in the family. Following a complaint filed by Bhagyashree Megawade, a case has been registered against Pallavi and Tinina Megawade. The incident is currently under investigation by Yavat police.