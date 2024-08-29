Initial 1,000 days vital for child’s development: Experts

The first 1,000 days of a child’s life starting from conception till the child’s second year should not be neglected. The ability of a child to develop, learn, and thrive is significantly impacted by how well or how poorly mothers and children are fed and cared for during this period, said experts at the 2024 Roundtable Conference on Early Childhood Development (ECD). Actress Shabana Azmi, MP Medha Kulkarni, education commissioner Suraj Mandhare, paediatrician and neonatologist Dr Amita Phadnis, Indian Academy of Paediatrics former national president Dr Pramod Jog and actress Tanisha Mukherjee attended the conference organised by Gravittus Foundation in association with UNICEF on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Simin Irani, senior advisor, newborn care, UNICEF Maharashtra, said, “The first 1,000 days are crucial for the development of child’s body, brain, metabolism, and immune system. Children’s brain can create 1,000 new neural connections every second during this time. Focussing on early childhood development is the most valuable investment one can make.”

Dr Irani said that the initiative serves as a valuable instrument in the prevention of abuse and violence targeting children and raising awareness about child abuse.

Azmi said, “I feel that today’s mothers are often overly conscious of their roles, which may not always be a good thing. In earlier generations, there wasn’t this level of concern, yet there was a deep, natural bond of love with children. I’m not sure if the modern ‘helicopter parenting’ style benefits the child.”

Usha Kakade of Gravittus Foundation said their “Good Touch Bad Touch” project has covered over 5 lakh students from 1,095 schools.